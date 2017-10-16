A number of service changes to transit routes are in place Monday morning as a strike by Ontario college faculty takes effect.

TTC, Metrolinx, Brampton Transit's Züm and York Region's VIVA are all reporting that their buses will be diverting around regular college stops.

Transit riders are being advised to consult their respective service website to confirm route changes.

134C Progress is bypassing Centennial College stop due to Labour Action at College Campus. #TTC — @TTCnotices

102A Markham Rd is diverting westbound via Progress due to Labour Action at Centennial College Campus. #TTC — @TTCnotices

#BTAlert: Buses cannot service Sheridan College Terminal due to picketing activity. Temporary bus stop in place: https://t.co/Fzgz6lXwsL — @BramptonTransit

#BTAlert: Buses cannot service Humber College Terminal due to picketing activity. Temporary bus stop in place: https://t.co/bhQEhtwvB7 — @BramptonTransit

#RiderAlert Due to strikes @SenecaCollege and @humbercollege, Routes 7, 22, 32, & 88 are on detour. Details: https://t.co/iWknsnb8ZU pic.twitter.com/7O0nvyEKy5 — @YRTViva