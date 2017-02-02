College Street Bar will remain closed until May and the two men accused of forcibly confining and sexually assaulting a woman there are banned from the premises, the city says.

Toronto police said a 24-year-old woman was allegedly held inside the bar from the evening of Dec. 14 until the early morning hours of Dec. 15 and sexually assaulted. The shocking case prompted one councillor to ask the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to revoke the bar's liquor license.

The city's Municipal Licensing and Standards division, meanwhile, has extended the bar's closure — a voluntary shutdown agreed to by the Little Italy bar's owner, who is one of the suspects in the sex assault case — until May 12.

The owners will also have to put a closed sign on the door and also can't offer any bartender training courses to the public.

Municipal Licensing and Standards head Tracey Cook warned that if the bar opens, its licence will be immediately suspended.

"The City will continue to monitor the location to ensure compliance," Cook said in an email to CBC Toronto.

College Street Bar owner Gavin MacMillan, left, and bar manager Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, right, are both facing multiple charges following an alleged sexual assault at the Little Italy bar in December. (Toronto Police)

Gavin MacMillan, who owns the bar, and Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, the bar's manager, are not permitted to be at or immediately next to the establishment, the city says.

MacMillan, 41, is facing charges of forcible confinement, trafficking in schedule substance, failure to comply with recognizance, and four counts of gang sexual assault.

Carrasco, 31, is facing charges of forcible confinement, trafficking in schedule substance, four counts of gang sexual assault, and three counts of sexual assault.

Both men have been released on bail.