Five weeks after Ontario passed back-to-work legislation putting students and faculty back into college classrooms, the results of a binding mediation-arbitration process have been revealed.

Faculty will receive a 7.75 per cent wage increase over four years — the original salary position offered by the College Employer Council before the strike began in October.

​Appointed arbitrator William Kaplan also cleared all grievances, complaints and claims filed by faculty since being forced to return to work.

Instead, faculty will receive a lump sum payment — $900 for full-time employees and $450 for part-time.

Citing the unfair burden on students, Premier Kathleen Wynne's government pushed the back-to-work legislation through on Nov. 19 following a five-week strike.

As a result of the legislation, colleges and faculty entered into binding mediation-arbitration to settle the terms and conditions of their collective agreement.

Ontario college strike ends after 5 weeks2:23

The demands of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) had focused on job security and academic freedom for the more than 12,000 faculty they represent, including professors, instructors, counsellors and librarians.

To address issues like precarious work, both parties have agreed to a "province-wide" task force, Kaplan's report said.

The arbitration decisions announced Wednesday were celebrated by Ontario Colleges.

Ontario Colleges' bargaining chair Sonia Del Missier praised the arbitrator's decision in a press release for "preserving the ability of colleges to be responsive to local economic needs in a timely and flexible way."

Ontario Colleges also praised Kaplan's answer to the academic freedom issue.

"The arbitrator's award continues the colleges' approach to academic freedom that is grounded in collaboration and preservation of standards," they wrote. "The arbitrator did not accept the union's attempt to remove academic decision making from a college's academic leadership."

Both parties are expected to offer more reaction to the arbitration verdict on Wednesday.