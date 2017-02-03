A brief cold snap has settled over Toronto, with the wind chill factor hitting the double digits on Friday morning.

As of 7 a.m., Environment Canada listed the temperature as -9 C, but feeling more like -17 with the wind chill. The day's forecast calls for winds from the west of 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h this morning.

The forecast high is -4 C, with an overnight low of -12 C.

The city's medical officer of health issued an extreme cold weather alert on Thursday ahead of the cold front. The alerts are issued when temperatures are forecast to reach -15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is expected to reach -20 or colder.

The alert activates local services that help vulnerable residents get indoors, including boosting the number of shelter beds, the relaxing of service restrictions at community agencies, overnight street outreach and free tokens at some drop-in programs.

It remains in effect until further notice.

Saturday's high is expected to be -3 C before a warm-up begins on Sunday, when the forecast high is 2 C.