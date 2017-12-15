The extreme cold weather alert that's been in place for nearly four days as temperatures in the city dipped well below freezing will be terminated as of noon Friday, Toronto's Chief Medical Officer of Health has announced.

The alert was issued Tuesday, when the temperature was set to plunge to -10 C overnight, which is not typically cold enough to trigger a warning. However, it felt closer to -20 C, one of the requirements for an alert.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, the temperature dropped to -15 C but felt more like -27 with the wind.

While the overnight temperature into Friday dipped to -12 C and felt more like -17 with the wind, the forecast high for the day is -2 C. There is also a 60 per cent chance of flurries with gusting winds up to 50 km/h. The overnight low is forecast to be -6 C.

Saturday's high is forecast to be -5 C, with overnight temperatures dropping to -13 C. Sunday's high and low are both forecast to be -4 C.

Temperatures are set to creep above freezing next week.