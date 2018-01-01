Good news, hibernating Toronto residents! Environment Canada has cancelled its extreme cold weather alert for the city and surrounding areas.

The alerts have ended for southwestern Ontario, from Windsor through Niagara, Hamilton, and Halton and Peel regions, as well.

But it does remain in effect for areas to the north and east, including York and Durham regions.

The end of the alert doesn't mean it's particularly warm in the city, however. As of 10 a.m., the temperature was -13 C, but felt more like -23 with the wind. Monday's forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon, with wind gusts of up to 50 km/h around noon.

The forecast high is -9 C. Tonight's forecast low is -19 C, but will feel more like -26 with the wind.

Tuesday and Wednesday have forecast highs of -8 C and -10 C, respectively, with another deep freeze set to arrive on Thursday with a temperature of -15 C.