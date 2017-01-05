Better bundle up, Toronto — the city's Acting Medical Officer of Health has issued an Extreme Cold Weather Alert.

It could feel as low as -17°C today with the wind chill, according to Environment Canada.

Dress in layers, cover exposed skin

Members of the public are encouraged to take the following precautions:

Check the weather report before going outside.

Dress in layers, cover exposed skin, wear warm clothing.

Stay dry to reduce risk of hypothermia.

Drink warm fluids, warm up in heated buildings.

Warm up by taking regular breaks in heated buildings when enjoying winter activities outside.

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities or limiting time outdoors.

Heat your home to at least 21ºC if infants or elderly people are present.

Call or visit vulnerable friends, neighbours and family.

Alert triggers extra shelter beds

The alert, issued by Dr. Barbara Yaffe, triggers local services for vulnerable communities like the homeless.

Extreme Cold Weather Alert continues today. If you see someone on the street who needs outreach assistance, please call @311Toronto. — @JohnTory

These services include additional shelter beds, notification to community agencies to relax any service restrictions, availability of transit tokens in some drop-ins, and overnight street outreach.

In a statement, the city said between Dec. 15, 2016, and Feb. 28, 2017, two cold weather drop-ins will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.