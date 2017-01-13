Toronto police believe they know who is responsible for a 1983 murder in the High Park area. However, no arrest or charges will be laid, because the suspect died in 2001.

The victim, Graham Hugh Pearce, 36, died in an apartment near High Park and Bloor on Mar. 20, 1983. He had been stabbed. They believe Pearce drove home with the person who killed him, after visiting bars in the Sherbourne and Wellesley area.

Investigators from the cold-case unit identified the murder suspect after revisiting old evidence.

"It was as a result of utilizing the evidence that we had, and putting it through new technology," said Det. Sgt. Stacy Gallant.

"The other part of it is the surrounding investigation into the person we believe is responsible, the connections to the victim and the history."

Police are not releasing the suspect's name, because he can no longer be arrested and tried.

Police had issued a public appeal last April for information. At the time, they identified Ronald Thomas Gale, who died in 2001, as a person of interest.