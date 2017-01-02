Another east end café was broken into last night, with the intruder damaging a glass door and lock to get inside.

Steven Walkinshaw, the owner of Savoury Grounds café at 283 Scarborough Road, near Kingston Road, said his café was broken into overnight but nothing was taken.

Three other cafes in the Leslieville and Upper Beach area have been hit in recent weeks, with cafés losing between $200 and $3,000.

Toronto police are investigating all four incidents, but said it's too soon to say if the same suspect is responsible.

Thief may not be an amateur

Police, however, acknowledged there is some similarity in the "smash-and-grab" style of the break-ins.

Walkinshaw said the person broke in the restaurant rifled through the café's drawers, but didn't find the cash float and didn't take anything else.

"They're not going to steal my beans," he said.

Walkinshaw said one of his customers, a carpenter, has already fixed the broken lock. But he is urging other café owners to be vigilant and to consider leaving some lights on at night.

Edward Moilum, who runs Ashdale Brunch and Espresso, said he managed to capture an image of the person that broke into his café.

The owner of Ashdale Brunch and Espresso in Leslieville captured this security footage of a break-in at his shop on Dec. 23. (Edward Moilum)

Moilum suggested the thief is no amateur and knows enough to avoid activating some aspects of the restaurant's security system.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.