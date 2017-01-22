The remnants of your morning cup of coffee could be a lifeline for refugees living in camps in sub-saharan Africa.

A group of University of Toronto students have created Moto, an alternative to firewood that uses recycled coffee grounds.

Sam Bennett, Lucy Yang and Gowtham Ramachandran say the Moto log could potentially eliminate the need for women and children living in refugee camps to leave and scavenge for firewood. (Grant Linton/CBC)

Its premise is simple. Take dried-out coffee grounds, paraffin wax and sugar; mix, mould in a loaf pan and bake to create a firewood substitute.

Keeping it "super low-tech" and making use of waste coffee grounds was key, said Sam Bennett, an MBA student at the Rotman School of Management.

Moto, a substitute for firewood, uses recycled coffee grounds, paraffin wax and sugar. (Grant Linton/CBC)

But its sole goal is to eliminate the need for women and children living in refugee camps to leave and scavenge for firewood, he said.

"As soon as they're out of the camp, they're unsafe and that leaves them open to assault," Bennett told CBC Toronto.

"[Moto] prevents the dangers associated with that but also frees women up to spend time doing other things, whether that's trying to find another source of revenue or spending time educating their kids."

Moto is moulded in a loaf pan. (Moto)

According to a 2014 survey by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, 90 per cent of refugees in Chad, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda rely on firewood to cook.

Bennett said they were able to boil water as well as cook lentils and polenta using the prototype, which can burn for nearly 90 minutes. But they are striving for the firewood to last even longer.

Gowtham Ramachandran said they wanted to ensure Moto could repurpose what would otherwise be waste, and there is no shortage of coffee grounds being generated in Toronto.

For now, they collect coffee grounds at nearby Starbucks, Second Cup and Tim Hortons but as the project ramps up, they'll need a partnership, the U of T MBA student said.

Moto is part of the Hult Prize, a worldwide competition that will award the winning venture with US$1-million to start the social enterprise.

The U of T team will compete in the regional round in Shanghai in March. If they advance, they will get to attend a six-week entrepreneurial seminar before presenting again in September, when the winner will be announced.

"It's become something more than just a competition," said Ramachandran.

"We want to make this thing work."

The substitute firewood can burn for nearly 90 minutes. (Grant Linton/CBC)

The next step for the team is to connect with NGOs in Africa as well as refugees now living in Toronto to get a sense of what tweaks are needed to Moto, Bennett said.

But part of why they kept its design so simple is so that eventually people in Africa can produce the log locally, he said.

"We're thinking of creating basically micro-entrepreneurs who would produce the log and then distribute them throughout the camp."

"When you free up a quarter of someone's day, the potentials are pretty boundless."