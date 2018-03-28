2 people arrested after coffee cans filled with cocaine seized at Pearson

Two people were arrested at Toronto's Pearson airport after officers discovered seven-kilograms of cocaine concealed in 12 coffee cans last week, says Canada Border Services Agency.

Both suspects were on a flight from Jamaica on March 22 when they were caught with the drugs during a routine secondary baggage check, according to a news release.

Authorities say six cans of coffee were found in each bag.

Once opened, it was apparent the cans were stuffed with white powder, instead of coffee grinds, a news release said.

The substance tested positively for cocaine, according to officials.

The two suspects were arrested on-site and turned over to RCMP officers. It is not clear if any charges have been laid at this time.

Coffee containers aren't the most unusual way of transporting drugs, explained Derek Lawrence, a spokesperson for Canada Border Services Agency.

"We have found suspected heroine in high-heeled shoes before, and in parts of aircraft," he told CBC Toronto.

Canada Border Services Agency, to date, has seized 145-kilograms of cocaine in the Greater Toronto Area.