Ontario's police watchdog says a man is dead after a police-involved shooting inside a hospital in Cobourg, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit is now on the scene and has taken over the investigation.

No one at Northumberland Hills Hospital was available to speak to the media.

SIU investigating police-involved shooting inside a hospital in #Cobourg. One man is dead. Details to follow. — @SIUOntario

Several Cobourg Police vehicles were seen outside the hospital after the incident, which occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday.

Security guards, posted at the main entrance to the emergency room, were not allowing people to enter.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Cobourg is about 115 kilometres east of Toronto.