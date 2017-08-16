Cobourg emergency services are searching alongside volunteers at Cobourg Beach, after a witness said she saw a young boy in distress in the water on Wednesday.

Around 3:30 p.m., Cobourg police said they received information from a young person who was swimming at the beach, who said she saw a young male, around eight-to-12 years old in distress in the water.

Video from my family at the beach....search still active on land and in the water. Very sad.....@CobourgPolice pic.twitter.com/4fj93sl0fY — @CopSmithTPS

The witness told police she tried to get to the person in the water, but lost sight of him. She said he was wearing red goggles, and was around 15-metres from the shore.

Cobourg police Sgt. Brent Allison said lifeguards conducted a water search for about an hour, while local police, OPP, Cobourg Fire and paramedics were deployed to expand the operation.

Allison told CBC Toronto there has been no formal report of a missing person at this time and the search will likely disband at dusk.

Search on the way Cobourg beach pic.twitter.com/jI9ftJFl1t — @gildur09

"Nobody has said we have anyone missing," Allison said. "We hope if this person was [in the water] that they made their way back to the beach and left on their own."

