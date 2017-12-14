Co-accused Dellen Millard is calling for a mistrial at the Laura Babcock murder trial in Toronto.

Millard, 32, is acting as his own lawyer and put forward a 10-page application for mistrial Thursday morning to Justice Michael Code.

The application argues the lawyer for Mark Smich, Millard's co-accused, put forward a defence that was contrary to what both sides agreed to.

Code scanned the pages, then asked Millard, "Did you get some legal advice? It looks like it's got some fairly dense legal content on it."

Millard said he had, though he planned to argue the application on his own behalf.

Code then asked for a 20-minute break to review it.

This all happened in a separate room in Ontario Superior Court from where the 12-person jury is sequestered and has been deliberating since Tuesday.

Millard and Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., have both pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. They are already convicted killers, serving life sentences for the murder of Tim Bosma — something that was never mentioned in front of the jury.

Babcock was 23 when she disappeared in early July 2012. Court heard she and Millard dated briefly years before and continued to occasionally sleep together.

The lawyer for Smich, left, did not mount a defence during the Ontario Superior Court trial, which started Oct. 23. (Court exhibit and Facebook)

Over seven weeks of testimony, the Crown argued Millard and Smich planned for months to murder Babcock, and then burn her body inside an animal incinerator.

'Antagonistic defence'

In his mistrial application, Millard argues Smich's lawyer, Thomas Dungey, put forward an antagonistic defence — pinning the murder on him — something both sides agreed they would not do during pretrial motions.

But the application says that changed during Dungey's closing address, when Dungey "squarely levelled fault at me for Ms. Babcock's alleged murder."

Millard also argues Dungey "advanced a theme consistent with the Crown theory of me as a principal offender [who] had a motive based on a 'love triangle.'"

Code has yet to rule on the application.