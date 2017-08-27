In pursuit of deep-fried junk food and death-defying rides at the Canadian National Exhibition, many might be tempted to turn to the internet to score a pair of cheap tickets to the annual summer fair.

After receiving numerous complaints, CNE is warning event-goers to steer clear of purchasing their tickets through a discounted admission website.

The attraction says it received several complaints from buyers who have purchased discounted tickets.

One site advertises CNE tickets for $11.02 — a rate $8 lower than the cost of regular adult admission.

"Users have indicated that the website collects their personal information and credit card data respecting the requested ticket purchase but then does not make the tickets available for download or pickup," according to a news release by the CNE on Saturday.

With more than a million visitors per season, the CNE says it is taking necessary action to resolve the issue, including notifying Toronto police on Saturday.

Const. David Hopkinson, a spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, said police have launched an investigation into the alleged scam.

CNE advises:

3 official ways to buy tix:

-Online at https://t.co/lQrApsfrh3

-CNE ticket booths

-Go Transit stations

-Beware of others

^dh —

Hopkinson said, however, he has seen similar scams before.

"These are phishing filters so they can steal your identity and make fake credit cards," he said.

Anyone who may have attempted to order tickets from the website is asked to call police at 416-808-2222.