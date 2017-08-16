It's that time of the year again.

Sizzling sounds of deep-fried batter will soon occupy the Ex.

The Canadian National Exhibition officially begins on Friday. It's Canada's largest fair with about 1.5 million visitors last year.

The CNE is now famous for its innovative, outrageous food choices and this year is no exception. Visitors may even be able to get their dragon on.

A server at Eative shows off their feature this year: the Dragon's Breath Crepe (CBC)

Dragon's Breath Crepe is a dessert dipped in liquid nitrogen so that guests can blow smoke-like gas through their nose and mouths.

The Juicy Oink is a medley of pork prepared five different ways. (CBC)

The Juicy Oink serves up pork prepared in five different ways, all in one bite. Slow-roasted pork belly, slow-roasted pulled pork shoulder, sweet longanisa sausage, crispy pork skin and a Shanghai pork soup dumpling is served on a bun topped with Okonomiyaki sause, Japanese mayonnaise and honey apple slaw.

The sugar mountain is dessert on dessert on dessert. It's one of the food options at the CNE this year. (CBC)

How much dessert is too much dessert? The Cake Shack's specialty, Sugar Mountain, is a brownie stacked with a scoop of cheesecake, and a white chocolate dipped in in a sugar cone topped with a confetti doughnut, cotton candy, and of course, a dusting of powdered sugar.

Forget hot dog on a bun. Challenge yourself to crispy fried chicken feet on a stick instead. (CBC)

Crispy chicken? Sure. Crispy chicken...feet? To be determined.

This is sure to be a hit with cheese lovers. (CBC)

This Fried Mac and Curd Chimichanga is a deep-fried burrito stuffed with macaroni and cheese curds.

Pizza Nova is offering a charcoal-crusted pizza. (CBC)

Charcoal pizza and charcoal ice cream are some of a few dark offerings that pay tribute to the charcoal trend.

Charcoal ice cream is just one of the hot new trends on sale at the CNE. (CBC)

The Ex runs until Sept. 4 and debuts a series of new activities this year in celebration of Canada's 150th birthday.