A 24-year-old man is in hospital with "life-altering injuries" after he was struck by a CN train in Milton late Wednesday night.

Halton Regional Police were called to the scene near Duncan Lane and Athlone Drive at around 11:30 p.m. The man had been on the tracks when he was struck by an oncoming train, according to a news release.

"The man suffered life-altering injuries and was transported to Hamilton General Hospital," the release said. He is expected to recover, Det.-Const. Oliver Caves told CBC Toronto.

Police would not elaborate on the nature of his injuries. Investigators are treating the collision as an accident, Caves said.

The Halton police Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the unit at 905-825-4747, ext. 5065 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.