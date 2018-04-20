CN Tower, Ripley's Aquarium closed for 5th day over ice concerns

One of Toronto's biggest tourist attractions is closed for a fifth straight day, as ice on the CN Tower continues to threaten the safety of passersby below.

On Monday, the tower was shut down and nearby walkways closed to pedestrians after chunks of ice could be seen breaking away and smashing on the pavement.

A message posted via the building's official Twitter account said the tower is still closed Friday.

"As soon as a decision is made to re-open we will be posting that information to our social channels and our website," the message read.

"So please continue to monitor those for updates."

The Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, at the base of the tower, also remained closed Friday morning. The attraction urged would-be visitors to check its website and social channels for news on re-opening. Pre-purchased tickets for days that the aquarium has been forced to close will be honoured on another date and time, or will be fully refunded if attending on another day isn't possible.

A large chunk of ice seen falling from the CN Tower on Tuesday. (Katherine Brulotte/CBC)

Toronto police have been working with officials at both attractions, as well as the Rogers Centre staff, transit officials and City of Toronto staff to work out a response to the ice left behind by last weekend's storm. Monday's Blue Jays game was cancelled after falling ice knocked a hole in the Rogers Centre's domed roof.

Road closures as set by Toronto police remain in effect. They are: