CN Tower, closed since Monday due to falling ice concerns, reopens

The CN Tower reopened late Friday afternoon after being closed since Monday due to concerns about ice falling from the Toronto landmark.

The tower's Twitter feed says crews have worked to ensure the buildings and streets in the surrounding area are safe for the public.

The downtown Toronto attraction, once the world's tallest freestanding structure, was first closed on Monday after chunks of ice fell onto streets and buildings below.

A large chunk of ice seen falling from the CN Tower on Tuesday. (Katherine Brulotte/CBC)

The tumbling ice gouged a hole in the roof of the nearby Rogers Centre, forcing the cancellation of a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals on Monday night.

Toronto police allowed other attractions and businesses in the area to reopen at 5 p.m. ET.

The city was pummelled by rain, freezing rain and strong winds last weekend and earlier this week.