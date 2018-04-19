Skip to Main Content
CN Tower closed for 4th day as ice chunks continue to fall

Notifications

CN Tower closed for 4th day as ice chunks continue to fall

As Torontonians look forward to milder weather, the CN Tower is still shedding ice that accumulated during last weekend's storm.

Cooler temperatures on Thursday could delay tower re-opening

CBC News ·
Since Monday, the area directly under the CN Tower and the Rogers Centre has been blocked off after large blocks of ice tumbled onto the roadway and sidewalks below. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

The CN Tower and the area around it remain closed for the fourth straight day as the tower continues to shed ice that accumulated during last weekend's ice storm.

On Monday, following two days of rain, ice pellets, and freezing rain, Toronto police became concerned about a 100-foot-long ice sheet that had formed on the tower.

Though a CN Tower spokesperson says the "majority" of the ice is now gone, substantial chunks continue to fall, including a two-foot-long piece that shattered on the pavement on Thursday morning.

"It's colder today than it was yesterday, which might slow the process of the ice coming off," said Sgt. Chris McCann. 

Radio-Canada camera captured some chunks of ice as they fell from the CN Tower on Tuesday. (Katherine Brulotte/Radio-Canada)

McCann said police will continue to keep the area of Bremner Boulevard between Lower Simcoe Street and Rees Street closed.

The tower and Ripley's Aquarium remain closed until further notice.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us