More than 8,000 courageous climbers made the arduous journey up the CN Tower on Saturday, each one of the 1,776 steps more gruelling than the last.

The community-building, anti-poverty charity United Way is hosting its 40th annual CN Tower climb this weekend to raise money and awareness for the work that the organization does in Toronto and York Region.

Among those who made the exhausting haul up 144 flights of stairs were 1,300 elementary, high school and post-secondary students.

"I'm running with my mom, and we're trying to get everyone active, trying to get my whole family to do it," said one young man so short of breath after the climb that he had to pause between words.

The event is held to bolster a sense of community, raise money for those in need of financial assistance and promote healthy living, all things United Way considers among its primary goals.

Funds raised will go toward the charity's "campaign to fight local poverty in all its forms," according to a news release.

The boy on the left told CBC Toronto that his parents thought it was odd he wanted to "get up early in the morning and go climb stairs." (CBC)

Many climbers chose to make the trek in fundraising teams.

"I was motivated by friends, and I want to stay motivated and stay in shape for life and live healthy," said a man who spoke to CBC Toronto from the observation deck of the tower.

Stair climbing is considered by doctors to be among the most effective low-impact cardiovascular exercises because it almost immediately increases a climber's heart rate. It's also valued by personal trainers as a way to strengthen core abdominal muscles.

Finish times were generally clocked between 24 and 30 minutes, with the most hard core climbers aiming for somewhere around 10 minutes. The record stands at nine minutes, 54 seconds.

This group did the climb together for various reasons: some for health, others for the charity aspect, and some mainly because it was fun to do a group. (CBC)

United Way's Step #Up4Community climb is one of two major climb events held at the CN Tower each year. The World Wildlife Fund's annual climb draws some of the country's most dedicated stair athletes, all pushing to set a new record.

For anyone wishing to test their mettle, there's still an opportunity. About 6,700 more people are expected to make the climb on Sunday.

"People can still walk in tomorrow if they feel the urge to climb up those 1, 776 steps," Daniele Zanotti, president and chief executive for United Way Toronto-York Region, said Saturday.