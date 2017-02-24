Commuter trains and some Via Rail trains around Canada's largest city came to a standstill this morning for more than an hour due to a power outage at the CN Rail traffic control centre in Toronto.

GO Transit said it experienced a "system-wide shut down" that affected all seven of its lines halting trains across southern Ontario.

Power was restored and trains were starting to move again just before noon, but Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said it would take time for full service to resume.

Priority is being placed on trains stopped between trains.

"We are getting power back up, but it's going to take us some time. Some trains are going to have to be manually flagged through [Union Station]," she said. "It's slowly coming back."

Passengers on a train on the Lakeshore West line pass the time while the train is stopped. (Serenity Palia/CBC)

Via Rail said nine of its trains were stopped on routes between Belleville and Windsor, Ont. It is not known whether the Via Rail trains are moving again.

Aikins said CN Rail had to reboot its computer system, but it has now partly regained control of the signaling system on the Lakeshore West and Kitchener corridors.

"They have restored the power but it's like a massive computer system now has to reboot to bring signals back online," she said.

​GO Transit said the power outage caused signal problems that also affected the Union Pearson Express, which links Union Station in downtown Toronto to Pearson International Airport.

GO Transit has buses shuttling passengers near the UP Express line route.

"As a result, trains will be holding at their location until signals are back up and running and we are able to resume radio communication. Passengers may use their GO fares at TTC staffed entrances," GO wrote on its website.

A GO Transit train shown here stopped on the tracks west of Toronto. (Serenity Palia/CBC)

Jonathan Abecassis, spokesperson for CN Rail in Eastern Canada, said the traffic control centre has been able to restore its our power systems partially.

"Some trains are moving. We do apologize to all passengers who have been affected," he said.

Chris Monster, a Toronto resident and IBM software manager who takes the 9:21 a.m. weekday GO Train from Guildwood to Union Station, said the train stopped at Scarborough station for at least an hour.

The trip usually takes about 27 minutes. The stoppage meant he had to reschedule a couple of appointments.

"We didn't really know how long it would take to solve the problem," he said.

GO Transit passengers pass the time while stopped for more than an hour on the Lakeshore West line on Friday. (Serenity Palia/CBC)

Monster said the worst part was not knowing when the problem would be resolved. He said passengers could have shared cabs if they had been given more information.

"After about an hour at Scarborough station, I could see the cabs lining up at the station building and people, one by one, going out to catch cabs."

He said not too many people were complaining. Most people found ways to pass the time.

"I didn't get the sense that people were angry. But now everybody is wondering about this afternoon."

Some passengers complained about the lack of communication.

Stuck in a Go train for 90minutes in the same spot without a clue. — @GPuthenkulam

The shutdown apparently didn't stop inspectors from making sweeps through the cars, however, according to passengers.

The irony in sitting on a delayed Go Train w no updates on why we're stopped only to have the transit cops come thru checking passes/tickets — @sayersc1972

@GOtransit do you guys have any time estimates or updates on repair as I have already missed my train to Ottawa and the situation is urgent. — @GBanipal81

Several people also wanted to know whether they would be reimbursed for the trip — and, in some cases, their time.

@GOtransit how do I get my money back for this ? We've been stuck on the train for almost two hours and now I'm losing time at work 😡 — @JaysGirl987

Thanks to @GOtransit for the hour and a half wait in the rail yard today... how do I get my refund? #late #board #outofpower — @xl72