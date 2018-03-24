3 cars of freight train derail in Scarborough, no one injured, nothing spills

Three cars of a freight train derailed in Scarborough early Saturday, but no one was injured and nothing leaked from the cars, according to CN.

Toronto police said they were called to Manse Road and Copperfield Road, east of Morningside Avenue and Guildwood Parkway, for a report of a minor derailment at 3:07 a.m.

"We did go, but we're not on the scene now," Const. Caroline de Kloet, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said on Saturday.

police said they were called to Manse Road and Copperfield Road, east of Morningside Avenue and Guildwood Parkway, for a report of a minor derailment at 3:07 a.m. (Peter Mills/CBC) "It was very minor. Nothing spilled."

Jonathan Abecassis, spokesperson for CN in Eastern Ontario, said in an email on Saturday that crews have begun to remove the cars.

"Earlier this morning, CN crews responded to a minor incident involving three cars being moved overnight at a local industry," Abecassis said.

"There were no injuries, no leaks and no danger to the public."

Abecassis declined to identify the contents of the cars that derailed.

Copperfield Road was closed briefly as CN investigated the derailment. People were advised to avoid the area.

Minor derailment reported Manse Rd and Copperfield Rd, We have been advised there is no risk to public safety. Copperfield Rd is currently closed. Avoid the area <a href="https://twitter.com/TPS43Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS43Div</a> 530997 ^ma —@TPSOperations Toronto Fire also responded to the call about the derailment.