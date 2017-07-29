A group of people who have worked out together for more than 20 years at a private club in Mississauga, Ont. is proof that the buddy system works when it comes to fitness.

The group, which exercised at Club Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Rd., is vowing to stick together even though the club abruptly closed on July 15.

For the past two weeks, members of the group have been working out in the club's parking lot near Argentia and Mississauga Roads. Last Saturday, they did their exercises in the rain.

Linda Pennycook, a group fitness instructor who worked at the club for about 20 years, said she has begun teaching classes at new club, Fuzion Fitness Brampton, 20 Polonia Ave., near Steeles Avenue West, and some members of the group are following her to the new location.

"We've just developed an incredible community of family and friends here," she said.

Linda Pennycook, a group fitness instructor who worked at the club for about 20 years, says an 'incredible' community formed due to Club Meadowvale. (Paul Smith/CBC)

"We basically kept on coming to the club because of the people, not necessarily because of the club. It wasn't in the best of shape. It was just a great family place to be together.

"When we heard it was closing down, our immediate thought was: 'Where we all going to go together ? How can we all stay together?'"

Pennycook said she took the initiative, emailed people who took her fitness classes and said: "Let's just grab a parking lot!"

"The friendships have inspired us to work out harder," she said. "You want to go because of the people."

The group, which includes about 100 people who took fitness classes together, will stop using the parking lot soon, she said.

Caitriona Walsh-Cussen, who worked out at the club since the early 1990s, said when it closed down 'Everybody hugged and cried.' (Paul Smith/CBC)

Caitriona Walsh-Cussen, a member of Club Meadowvale who worked out at the club since the early 1990s, said the group used to work out together at noon every day.

"The buddy system really has worked out for us," she said. "We're just fantastic friends. We've just loved working out together. It's all part of the lifestyle. It all fits together. The friends, the workout, the coffee afterwards."

Walsh-Cussen said when news broke that the club was closing down, she said: "Everybody hugged and cried."

The club began as part of the Delta Meadowvale, a hotel that was bought by Hilton Hotels and is now called Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale.

It used to offer a range of programs when it was operating, including tennis, squash and swimming.

'When we heard it was closing down, our immediate thought was: "Where we all going to go together? How can we all stay together?"' says instructor Linda Pennycook. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Club Meadowvale had about 2,500 members when it closed. A sign on the door said the operator decided to close it.

In an email to members, it said: "Negotiations to keep the space open failed at the 11th hour, and abrupt closure gave little time to communicate to members. We do not have access to the mailing/communication list. We are sorry for the lack of notice, but we attempted to keep the doors open."