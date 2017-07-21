The Toronto Zoo's newest feline arrivals are healthy, growing well and developing personalities, the zoo reports.

Weighing less than two kilograms each, zoo staff have been able to learn more about the cubs's distinct personalities as they grow.

One of the cubs is described as "sassy and energetic" and darker in colour, while the second cub is less bold and lighter in colour. The cubs have started making "chirping" noises and are keen explorers who love to run and climb anything they find.

Our clouded leopard cubs are growing! The cubs currently weigh 1.78 kgs and 1.81 kgs respectively

They love to wrestle and have already begun teething.

The cubs are making the transition from being bottle-fed to eating from a dish four times a day.

Born May 13, 2017, the cubs are a part of the Toronto Zoo's clouded leopard conservation breeding program through the Species Survival Plan (SPP) program.

The cubs are not visible to the public and are currently being cared for by the Wildlife Health Care facility staff in their intensive care unit.

The clouded leopard has been listed as a vulnerable species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's red list since 2008.