It's that time of year again, when clocks go back one hour, we get some extra sleep Saturday night and police warn about what that means for the risk of accidents, particularly for pedestrians.

Early Sunday morning marks the end of daylight time. Clocks go back one hour at 2 a.m.

As darkness begins falling earlier, police warn of an increased risk of accidents as everyone sharing the road adjusts to longer periods of reduced visibility.

"The reality is we all have to be careful out there," Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe told CBC Toronto on Friday.

Slow down, police tell drivers

"The shorter days, daylight savings time, the inclement weather, the travel times now when it's dark, these are all factors in collisions. But the reality is, if you are extra careful, you can help minimize that risk and in some cases even eliminate that risk, and that's whether you're a cyclist, pedestrian or driver."

To minimize the risk of a collision, Stibbe reminds drivers to reduce their speed, and take extra looks before turning at intersections.

Pedestrians should make eye contact with drivers before crossing, he said, and can try to make themselves more visible with reflective or light-coloured clothing. Also, he advised against crossing at mid-block.

It may not be illegal, he said. "But it is unsafe."

"Just be careful out there," he said. "The reality is, as a pedestrian you're always going to be at the losing end of a collision with a vehicle."

Other forces launch safety campaigns

To mark the period with less daylight, Durham Regional Police will launch a "Do the Bright Thing" campaign next week.

Starting Nov. 8, officers will be handing out LED lights to commuters at the Ajax GO Station. They will also launch a public awareness campaign with pedestrians, cyclists and motorists on how to be safe on the roads.

Earlier this week, York Regional Police announced that through the months of November and December, officers will be stationed at nine intersections in Markham where cars have struck pedestrians.

Officers will talk to pedestrians about crossing the street safely, including the importance of being visible and staying alert.

"Officers will also be ticketing drivers who fail to stop or yield, who are driving distracted or drivers who fail to proceed when the light turns green because they are busy with their phones," police said in a news release.

The initiative kicked off Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 7 East and McCowan Road.

The release noted that road safety "continues to be one of our community's biggest concerns," adding that some types of driving infractions are of particular concern and put drivers, passengers, pedestrians and other road users at risk.

The so-called "big four" dangers are:

impaired driving (by alcohol or drugs)

improper use or failure to use seatbelts

aggressive driving

distracted driving

The Toronto Fire Service is also reminding people to use the opportunity to check batteries in their smoke alarms. The service has put out a "how-to" video on YouTube.