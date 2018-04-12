2 men raced to hospital after double stabbing in city's west end

Police are searching for two male suspects after two young men were stabbed just minutes apart.

The attacks happened around 1 p.m. in the Clinton and Harbord streets-area. Police say one man was stabbed in the back. Another man was stabbed in the chest.

Toronto paramedics say both victims were raced to a trauma centre with possibly life-threatening injuries. Both suffered a serious stab wound.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says both suspects were present during each stabbing. The suspects were seen fleeing on foot after the attack.

Douglas-Cook says anyone who sees the men should keep their distance and call police.

Police initially believed the attack may be random, but now aren't ruling out the possibility this was a targeted attack.