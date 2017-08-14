Toronto Public Health is advising patrons of Cliffside Bistro at in Scarborough to be vaccinated for hepatitis A, after a restaurant employee tested positive for the virus.

Anyone who consumed food or drinks at the Kingston Road restaurant on July 21, between July 25 and 29, and between August 2 and 4 may have been exposed.

Public Health says the risk is low, but that patrons should watch for signs and symptoms, which include:

Fever

Tiredness

Loss of Appetite

Nausea/vomiting

Dark urine

Stomach pains

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin)

Symptoms can begin 15 to 50 days after becoming infected, according to a news release.

The release says only people who went to the restaurant between August 2 and August 4 should get vaccinated, as the vaccine would ineffective for anyone who was exposed to the virus before that.

The agency will hold two free hepatitis A vaccine clinics. They'll be held on the following dates at Scarborough Civic Centre in the rotunda:

August 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

August 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Hepatitis A can be avoided by getting the hepatitis A vaccine, not handling or preparing food for anyone if you are ill and washing your hands often and thoroughly using soap and warm water," said Toronto Public Health in a statement.

Anyone with concerns is asked to call Toronto Public Health at 416-338-7600.