Toronto police have identified the shooting victim who died in Toronto's Humewood-Cedarvale neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

Adrian Milligan, 23, of Toronto was gunned down near the intersection of Claxton Boulevard and Raglan Avenue, according to police.

Toronto police have identified Adrian Milligan, of Toronto as the city's thirtieth homicide victim of the year. (Toronto Police Service)

They say Milligan was arguing with two men near a gas station just before he was shot in the chest.

Toronto paramedics responded to the shooting around 1 a.m. and rushed him to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

In a press release Wednesday, police said two suspects were seen running northbound on Raglan Avenue with a handgun after the shooting.

Investigators are trying to identify two males and have released suspect descriptions.

They say the first suspect is described as black, 5 foot 6 to 5 foot 8, wearing a blue hoodie and shorts, and the second is black, 5 foot 8 to 5 foot 9, wearing a grey sweater and shorts.

This is the thirtieth homicide in Toronto in 2017.