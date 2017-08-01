A man has died in hospital after being shot in the chest near Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue West early Tuesday.
Toronto paramedics say they were called to Claxton Boulevard and Raglan Avenue for a shooting at about 1 a.m.
The man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound in his chest. He was pronounced dead in hospital.
Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating the incident.
