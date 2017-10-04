Many people dread the idea of getting together with their high school graduating class, but that's not the case for one group of students celebrating their 70th consecutive reunion.

Norma McGirr and her classmates graduated in 1947, two years after the end of the Second World War.

Since then, her class of 22 has held reunions in personal homes as well as restaurants. Given the magnitude of this year, McGirr says she wanted to do something special, so she volunteered to organize the event.

'Lifelong friends'

"A lot of us have become lifelong friends," said McGirr. "This will probably be our last reunion because we are all pushing 90 … There's 11 people from our class coming, which is pretty impressive."

The reunion was held at the group's former school, formerly Scarborough Collegiate Institute, now called R. H. King Academy.

The reunion was held at the group's former school, formerly Scarborough Collegiate Institute, now called R. H. King Academy. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

In true high school spirit, everyone wore the school's colours, black and gold, and the top radio hits from 1947 were played during lunch.

"I'm serving lunch in brown paper bags because when we went to high school the war was on and there were no metal lunch pails, so we all took our lunch to school in brown paper bags," said McGirr.

Students took shorthand, typing

The school's current principal, David Rowan, also came to Wednesday's event.

"I wasn't even born yet," said Rowan, referring to the year the class graduated. "Grade 11 was when they were taking shorthand and typewriting, and those [subjects] don't exist anymore."

After the lunch, the group had the opportunity to speak with some of the school's current students, something Rowan says he was looking forward to especially.

"It's just amazing going through the yearbook with Norma, and her saying, 'There's so-and-so and I had a crush on him,'"

Rowan added that it's those personal stories that will help current students understand the importance of the friendships they form in high school.

The idea to hold yearly reunions was introduced by the class of 1947's teacher, Miss Carnaghan, who McGirr credits for encouraging the group to stay together.

'She taught us friendship'

"When we finished school in Grade 11, she suggested we have a reunion and she held [the first one] at her brother's farm in Scarborough," said McGirr. "She taught us friendship."

Since then, McGirr says the group has gone through many of life's milestones together — from the awkwardness of puberty to childbearing to sickness and, finally, death. Sometimes, McGirr says, it was tough to keep in contact.

"In the early days, when some of us were having babies and others weren't, they got a little bored, I guess, listening to the rest of us and they stopped coming for a while."

This time, McGirr says she's made a point of reaching out to everyone she knows is still alive.

"We've all grown old of course, but other than that we haven't changed. We all look the same ... just got all the wrinkles that go with it," said Blanch Shmit."

To honour the woman who started it all, Miss Carnaghan, a seven-foot maple tree has been planted outside of the original gates of Scarborough Collegiate.