Toronto police are searching for a car that followed Jovane Clarke from his neighbourhood to Sheridan Mall, where the 22-year-old was gunned down last month in what police are calling a "targeted attack."

At a press conference on Wednesday morning, Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone said Clarke left his home in the Tandridge Crescent area on the afternoon of Aug. 31 and drove to the mall, located near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

Police believe a car was in the Tandridge area for "about an hour" before the homicide. That same car followed Clarke to the mall and waited in the parking lot while he was inside, Carbone said.

When Clarke returned to his car, he was approached by four men, and at least two started shooting. One of the men chased Clarke into the mall and continued to fire at him.

"Multiple gunshots were fired in the parking lot and in the mall," Carbone said. "These are all signs of what can be described as an overkill."

An autopsy showed Clarke's cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the dark, four-door sedan allegedly used by the suspects, and are hoping to obtain dashcam footage from anyone who was in the area on Aug. 31. (Toronto Police Service)

'Targeted attack,' but police don't know motive

Carbone said the brazen daylight shooting was a "targeted attack," but police still don't know the motive.

On Sunday, Clarke's mother Althea McDonald told reporters she had no idea why anyone would target her son, who she said was supposed to be heading off to college soon.

"I'm a lost soul," McDonald said. "I'm going from here and going to start to plan my son's funeral when I should be planning his next move."

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the dark, four-door sedan allegedly used by the suspects, and are hoping to obtain dashcam footage from anyone who was in the area on Aug. 31.