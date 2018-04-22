Cityplace residents turn out for annual spring cleanup

Now that last week's snow is melting away, a familiar spring companion is back: garbage.

In an effort to gather up the winter's trash, residents of Cityplace, a downtown Toronto neighbourhood of condo towers, hosted their annual cleanup event.

Bruno Santisteban came with his younger sister and mother to pitch in.

"I came to clean up my town, because I don't like it dirty and some birds might get hurt," he said.

Bruno Santisteban was out with his sister and mother to gather garbage in trash bags. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

"It was hard, but we did it," his sister Ariana added. "Some kid might get hurt from sharp things."

Gary Pieters, president of the Cityplace Residents Association, said part of the reason the neighbourhood can become trash-logged is its proximity to the lake.

"The wind and debris wash ashore and the wind blows items towards the neighbourhood." he said.

Trash bags of collected garbage pile up in Cityplace. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

Cityplace isn't the only area doing a spring clean — a similar event this weekend is targeting parks, streets and sidewalks across the city.

Even the Don Valley Parkway is getting a cleanup (at least until Monday at 5 a.m.)

The events come well-timed with Toronto's first spring-weather weekend, with temperatures hitting 12 C on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday is also Earth Day, and this year's theme is reducing plastic waste. You can read more about how to cut down on the amount of plastics you throw out here.