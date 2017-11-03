The average annual water bill could top $1,000 next year, if the city sticks with a plan to hike water rates by five per cent.

Toronto's budget committee meets Friday afternoon to review staff recommendations about how much to hike fees for water, garbage and parking. While staff recommendations haven't been made public yet, the plan is to increase the water rate once again.

Budget chief Gary Crawford says he knows some will be upset with the pocketbook pinch, but he says Torontonians should know that the money's being well spent on maintaining crucial water infrastructure.

"I don't think there's a street or a ward in the city that you don't see major work replacing watermains," he told CBC Toronto.

Frequent rainstorms led to a lot of flooding on Toronto Island and in other parts of the city in 2017. That's made upgrading and maintaining water infrastructure crucial. (Natalie Nanowski/CBC)

That work has been especially crucial this summer after the city was pummelled by a series of rainstorms that resulted in flooding in many parts of the city. However, Crawford says he doesn't anticipate a proposed stormwater fee that was axed by council to factor into this debate.

Industrial users should pay more, councillor says

Coun. Mike Layton, meanwhile, vowed to try again to get the city to charge industrial water users more for dumping their waste into the sewage system.

"We're only charging them for a little of it, we need to charge them for all of it," he said.

"Because it shouldn't be on the rest of us to pay."

A Toronto Water crew works on stormproofing the frequently flooded underpass on Lower Simcoe. (John Rieti/CBC)

Layton's motions on this matter have failed for the past seven years, something he attributes to lobbying efforts on the other side.

"There's a lot of evidence that we should be doing this," he said.

Crawford said if the city approves a five per cent increase for 2018, it could go down to a three per cent hike the following year.

Crawford says he expects garbage and parking rate hikes to be lower, likely around two per cent.

City staff will make their recommendations public Friday afternoon. The goal is to approve the new rates by the end of the year.