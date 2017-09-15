If you crash, or your car breaks down in Toronto, the tow truck driver who comes to collect your vehicle could soon be following new city rules.

The city's municipal licensing and standards division is recommending setting a fixed towing rate of $250 — up from between $166-$188 — that's in line with nearby municipalities. Tow truck operators may charge an additional $100 fee for "recovery services" if the vehicle needs to be winched into position before it can be towed, but they'll need photographic proof to show that was required.

And in an effort to stop tow truck drivers for overcharging, something both the city and CBC Toronto have heard complaints about, both the driver and tow truck operator will have to agree to a final cost before the damaged vehicle moves.

The city's Carleton Grant says protecting drivers who may be upset or in a state of shock is at the centre of the rule changes.

"You need that certainty that it's not going to end up at $1,000," Grant told CBC Toronto.

Tow truck drivers will be required to set out a list of how much fees cost. However, rates will now be tied to inflation. Mileage-wise, tow truck operators will be able to charge $3.25 per kilometre once more than five kilometres outside city limits.

Towing association says province alone should monitor industry

Toronto's fixed towing rate is in line with nearby municipalities, city staff say. (John Rieti/CBC)

There are a number of other changes, as well, and Grant encourages motorists to read up on their rights just in case they wind up stuck on the side of the road. However, he admits it will be hard to completely root out bad behaviour on the part of tow truck operators.

Recently, CBC Toronto told the story of one man who was charged more than $800 for a tow after being assured he would be reimbursed for the cost. He wasn't.

Before that, CBC's Marketplace reported extensively on issues with tow truck operators both in Toronto and in Ottawa, finding many drivers deployed aggressive tactics to secure business.

Doug Nelson, executive director of the Bracebridge, Ont.-based Provincial Towing Association of Ontario (PTAO), welcomes the city's changes — "Toronto's written a lot of good stuff in there," — but warns it may not be enough.

"It doesn't work now, and it's not going to work," he said.

City hears around 150 towing complaints per year

Why? Because Nelson says tow truck operators caught breaking the rules in one city can just set up in a neighbouring municipality. Nelson says the PTAO wants to see the province control tow truck licences, so there's more to lose by having a licence revoked.

"The consumer needs to be protected," said Nelson.

Grant says the city has been working with the province on the proposed changes. Queen's Park introduced new consumer protection laws for the towing industry in 2015, which came into effect at the beginning of this year.

While Nelson would like to see the province alone oversee the towing industry, Grant says the city has good reason to remain involved.

"We think we can provide that additional level of enforcement that the province may not be able to do," he said, noting the city works closely with police.

The city has dealt with an average of 150 complaints per year about tow truck operators in the last five years, statistics provided to CBC Toronto show. Charges have been filed in fewer than 500 of those cases.

If approved at committee next Monday, the changes require city council's approval before becoming enforceable on Nov. 1.