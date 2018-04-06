The city is already removing a brand new speed limit sign it put in to keep students safe in one midtown neighbourhood, saying despite "a lot of positive feedback" it was having unintended consequences on the roadway.

Two weeks ago, the city's transportation department installed flex-post speed limit signs outside nearly a dozen schools. The signs sit in the middle of the road to remind drivers of the speed limit in the area.

The pilot project is part of the city's Vision Zero road safety plan, which aims to eliminate all deaths on Toronto's roads. More than a dozen pedestrians have been killed in the city so far this year — that's more than at this time last year.

But the pilot project barely got off the ground before complaints started surfacing on social media that the sign outside Hodgson Middle School, on Davisville Avenue near Mount Pleasant Road, was bringing traffic to a near standstill.

As it turned out, the sign, combined with street parking, reduced the roadway so much that buses had difficulty getting through, according to city officials and a local resident.

The sign outside Hodgson has been removed and city staff are back at the drawing board for solutions to reduce speeding on the street. It's the only new sign to be removed.

When looking at possible school zones for the pilot project, city staff had thought there would be enough clearance in the road, Barbara Gray, the city's general manager of transportation, told CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Friday.

"I think the space issue is such that we are going to look at a different solution here," Gray said.

Speculation on social media was that the signs were removed because they reduced vehicle speeds too much. Asked if there is any truth to that, Gray responded: "None at all."

According to Gray, such signs, which are designed to capture drivers' attention, can be found in cities across Europe and North America, including Ottawa and Markham, Ont.

City staff determined that the signs would work well in a pilot, Gray said. But there are other options to consider for reducing driver speed, she added, including adding paint to narrow the lanes, "curb bulbs" at intersections to shorten pedestrian crossings and traffic signals that give extra time to pedestrians.

Whatever the city tries outside Hodgson, she said, has to be "easy to navigate."

This morning Councillor Colle & I installed the first in-road traffic-calming sign as part of a pilot to test improvements to road safety. We are installing these signs in 10 school zones across the city to remind motorists they are in a school zone & to slow down. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VisionZero?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VisionZero</a> <a href="https://t.co/J1SAmSgCxw">pic.twitter.com/J1SAmSgCxw</a> —@JohnTory

As it stands, the flex signs will remain in place outside nine other schools, and the city is considering two other sites, according to Cheryl San Juan, a city spokesperson.

Signs have not been removed from any other sites, she said.

Urban planner says city should work on focusing drivers' attention

Urban planner Mathieu Goetzke, who lives across the street from Hodgson, said drivers often don't follow the speed limit on that stretch of Davisville, particularly during no-parking times when the roadway is a little wider.

He was "surprised in a good way" when the flex signs went up, noting it's "unusual" to put street signs in the middle of a road without an island.

He was disappointed to see the signs removed, but said he agrees with Gray that there are other options to try to make the road safer.

"One of the issues is to slow down speed, and the other is to make sure the drivers are careful," Goetzke said.

"Because when they go close to a school, even if they go 40, if a kid crosses the road and they aren't paying attention, then that's dangerous. So you have to come up with a way to focus their attention in a different way."

Gray says transportation staff will report back to council about the pilot in 2019.