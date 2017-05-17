Bargain hunters might want to mark June 10 on their calendars and make sure they have a comfortable pair of shoes.

Hundreds of homes are signing up for what could be the city's largest yard sale, organized by the Danforth East Community Association.

"I'm always amazed at how much people can get into yard sales," said Sheri Hebdon, the association's chair.

The event will run from 8:00 a.m, to 2:00 p.m, and cover a stretch of the city along Danforth from Monarch Park in the west, to Main Street. in the east, and north from the GO Train tracks to Mortimer Avenue.

Bruce Cooper, one of lead volunteers on the project, says it was inspired by a similar community yard sale held in Ottawa's Glebe neighbourhood.

Organizers will be publishing a map of participating homes to help bargain hunters plan out their routes.

The first year it was tried on the Danforth, about 120 families signed up.

Now in its fifth year, they're hoping to attract more than 300.

"We have an interactive map where each home or business can register their sale and say what they're selling," Hebdon added.

She thinks that will make it easier for bargain hunters to plan out what spots they want to visit.

For the first time, her community association is partnering with the local business improvement area on the event. While the yard sales are underway, the BIA will hold a sidewalk sale along Danforth Avenue, from Jones Avenue to Westlake Avenue.

'We'll get buskers and local performers'

"We're trying to animate the weekend," says Oliver Hierlihy, the manager of the Danforth BIA. "We'll get buskers and local performers."

He's also helping to promote it by printing posters and distributing them to local businesses in the area.

Organizers are even partnering with local charities, who will stop by after the sale to pick up any unsold items.

Hebdon says the annual event is becoming entrenched in the neighbourhood and she wonders if residents are cancelling plans to hold their own sales at other times of the year.

"If you were going to do a yard sale, may as well wait until yard sale day."