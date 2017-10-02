A broken valve at a CityPlace condo building has led to flooding, electricity outages, and disabled elevators.
Nicole Harvey, who lives on the eighth floor of 21 Iceboat Terrace, says that various hallway floors are soaking wet and that only one elevator in the building is functional.
"The floors are completely covered in water," she said. "I went down to [floor] seven today… it was soaked."
She also said her power had been out since early Monday morning and that there were long lineups for the elevators during the morning rush.
19th floor resident Neil Inglis said the problems began when the water went out just after midnight on Saturday, returning late Sunday afternoon.
Then, at about 3 a.m. on Monday, he also discovered his power was out.
"My power was off the entire night, and when I woke up as well, the power was still off," he said.
On his way out of the building, Inglis saw torn out baseboards and signs warning about wet floors.
21 Iceboat's property management team released a statement on Facebook through the account of a member of their security team that said the flood originated with a "pressure valve that did not hold," adding that electricians have been working since 2 a.m. to dry a transformer and restore power.
The statement also advised residents to use the bridge on the 32nd floor of the building to walk to neighbouring 15 Iceboat Terrace and take the elevator down.
It says that they hope to have power restored by early Monday afternoon and more elevators running by the end of the day.
Communication frustration
Residents expressed some frustration about the lack of communication about what was happening.
Inglis said that his only answers had come from the Facebook post that went up through the building employee's account, though, since the post did not identify itself as coming from management, he was unsure of its origins.
"Somebody did post some official looking note, I don't know where they got it," he said.
CBC Toronto later confirmed that it was written by property management.
Harvey says that it was difficult to find answers from management overnight and in the morning, despite calls to security and a visit to the property management office.
"No one would give us any clarity," she said. "They don't explain anything, they leave us in the dark."
