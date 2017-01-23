Public health officials are hoping a new program will help save the lives of opioid drug users, no matter where in the city they overdose — from city parks to family homes.

Toronto's Board of Health wants to hire four more people to train more people on how to recognize overdoses from opioid drugs like fentanyl and heroin, as well as on administering naloxone, a powerful potentially life-saving antidote.

Shaun Hopkins, the manager of Toronto Public Health's needle exchange program, says family and friends of drug users will get the training, as will city employees who may come in contact with people who have overdosed.

"It's a very powerful thing for people who know someone who uses drugs to be able to know that they can help to save that person's life if they need to," Hopkins told CBC Toronto.

If city council approves, Toronto Public Health will hire two nurses and two counsellors to lead the training, which is part of the overdose action plan. That plan is designed to combat a growing number of overdose deaths in the city, which Hopkins calls "completely preventable."

Councillors Joe Mihevc and Joe Cressy, who both sit on the board of health, say they expect council to approve the new positions, which will cost $297,000 initially but less later due to provincial funding.

Mihevc called the new positions are "absolutely critical."

Cressy, meanwhile, said Toronto has reached a tipping point when it comes to the dangers of fentanyl and other powerful drugs being used on the street.

"If we don't act it will get worse," he said.

Recognizing symptoms

Hopkins said the more Torontonians that can recognize the signs of opioid overdoses — naloxone doesn't work on people who have overdosed on cocaine or consumed too much alcohol — the better, even if they can only help by calling 911.

She said the signs to look for are:

An unconscious person who doesn't respond to loud noise or a firm touch

Pin-point pupils

Skin discolouration, particularly in the lips

Slow and possibly irregular breathing

City employees will be trained to try to rouse the person and to call 911 immediately if they don't respond. At that point, if possible, the person can deliver a naloxone injection (Hopkins said Toronto Public Health eventually hopes to use a naloxone spray, instead) and perform chest compressions.

Anyone who steps in to help is also urged to stay with the person who has overdosed until help arrives.

Councillors want more naloxone kits to be handed out

Mihevc said it's one thing to equip police officers and paramedics with naloxone, but it's better to have more people looking out for drug users.

"We do have our emergency services people that do understand the crisis that's happening on our streets, but we want to expand that so our parks and rec people know, our Toronto Community Housing people know," he said.

Naloxone is now offered free at some pharmacies, but Cressy admitted the expansion of that program has been slower than city health officials would have liked.

"Naloxone, just like EpiPens, should be everywhere," he said.

"Every city agency should have naloxone. Every harm reduction user. Every opiod user. Naloxone needs to be everywhere."

The new training program is a short-term solution, Cressy said, but long-term plans to deal with the overdose crisis are expected later this spring.

The board of health is set to vote on the new positions later today.