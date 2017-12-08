Toronto councillors approved new security measures for Nathan Phillips Square — aimed at blocking attackers in vehicles from targeting large crowds — but will hold more consultations before beefing up security within city hall itself.

Council voted 39-1 in favour of the recommendations put forward by Mayor John Tory after his executive committee heard a number of concerns from residents about the affects of restricting access to city hall.

Mayor John Tory says some of the recommendations, like airport-style metal detectors at the front door, were "too intrusive," and the city needs to get more input before making a change like that.

However, Tory says there's consensus on protecting the square, especially given terror attacks in other cities.

Coun. Stephen Holyday moved a motion calling for city hall access to only the front door, but that failed 18-21.

The debate, which took place over multiple days, was emotional at times.

Councillors have safety concerns

Councillors spoke about some of the threats they've received, sometimes driven by political stances they've taken. Others spoke about the horror of watching the Parliament Hill attack in 2014.

Coun. Jim Karygiannis, a former MP, said it was shocking how at risk those politicians were. He asked for staff to study what it would take to get police clearances for all city employees who use the building, but that motion failed.

Others urged council to take its time while considering any changes to security, noting it will inevitably limit accessibility to the municipal government.

"Be careful what you wish for," said Coun. Joe Mihevc, who explained any change could have unintended consequences.

The city will hold public consultations about any future security enhancements.