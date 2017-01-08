Toronto City Hall got a makeover this year — gingerbread style.

Amelia Roblin said building architectural monuments is an annual ritual among her parents and siblings — a family of six — when they gather in Oakville for the holiday season.

They've done landmarks in Paris and the Colosseum in Rome, but this year, they decided to tackle something closer to home.

Two weeks ago, they completed their edible replica of Toronto City Hall and Nathan Phillips Square, completed with a skating rink and the now-iconic Toronto sign.

Nearly a metre long and half a metre high, the structure took 9 batches of gingerbread, more than a kilogram of candy, and many, many hours of work.

The Roblin family completed their metre-long replica of Toronto City Hall and Nathan Phillips Square two weeks ago. (Amelia Roblin)

"It's quite an undertaking," Roblin said. "Hours and hours of baking, and I would probably say 24 hours of my own time."

The family has been building the sweet structures for the past 8 years, and it's not because they're all architects.

While Roblin did study architecture at the University of Toronto, she's now a graphic designer, and said her brother Cameron and sisters Heather and Erin are all in different fields.

"(Cameron is) in business, but he's very, very good at making icing," she added.

A look at the real City Hall and Nathan Phillips Square. You can't eat this one, unfortunately. (David Donnelly/CBC)

With their parents, Lynn and Blair, in the mix as well, Roblin said it's just a "fun family project."

So what's on deck next year? Roblin said more Toronto landmarks are being considered — like the eye-catching Royal Ontario Museum.

And, in case anyone is wondering, the gingerbread City Hall and Nathan Phillips Square are no more.

"We did smash it and eat it a week ago," Roblin confirmed.