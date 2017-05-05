​People with disabilities waiting to take part in city-run recreation programs — almost half of whom are children and youth — are facing long waiting lists, and facilities that need tens of millions of dollars worth of upgrades, a new report shows.

The staff report, which goes to the city's community development and recreation committee next week, shows the waiting list for recreational programs aimed at children, youth and adults with disabilities almost doubled between 2014 and 2016.

$60M in upgrades needed

Yet the backlog of work that needs to be done to make recreational facilities and equipment suitable for people with disabilities stands at $60-million, the report states.

Mary Jo Vradis, whose 11-year-old son Alexander was born with cerebral palsy, says those programs have been a lifeline.

Coun. James Pasternak (Ward 10, York Centre) chairs the community development and recreation committee, which meets next week to talk about a backlog in delivering recreation services to people with disabilities. (Mike Smee/CBC News )

"He's had an opportunity to be part of a community, when otherwise he wouldn't have been allowed," she told CBC Toronto. "My son would not be where he is without them, she said"

"When you offer programming, it's for everybody," Coun James Pasternak said Thursday.

Pasternak, who chairs the community development and recreation committee, spoke at Earl Bales Park's playground — which has been made accessible.

"There should be no closed doors, no glass ceilings," he said.

The province has given communities until 2025 to make all their services and facilities accessible to people with disabilities.

Increasingly popular

Programs offered by the city specifically for people with disablilities range from swimming and snowboarding to fitness and dance,

They've become increasingly popular in the last nine years, with participation growing from 1,387 to 3,400 in that period, the report says.

But the waiting list has also grown, almost doubling last year to 343 clients.

City staff say that since 2005, about $18-million has been spent on upgrading facilities so that people with disabilities can use them — installing lifts for swimming pools, buying accessible fitness equipment, or upgrading playgrounds, among many other changes.

Even so, about $60 million worth of upgrades remain on the city's to-do list, yet only $13-million has been earmarked to pay for the necessary changes.

City staff confident

But Howie Dayton, the city's director of community recreation, said he's confident that the rest of the improvements can be made by the province's 2025 deadline. He said most of them can be accomplished using funds from the department's maintenance budget.

The community services and recreation committee will discuss the report next Wednesday.