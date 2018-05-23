City a step closer to buying massive, centuries-old oak tree
Property purchase hinges on donations from private citizens
Toronto city council voted Wednesday to go ahead with a plan to purchase a North York property to save an ancient oak tree.
There have been a number of calls to protect the tree, which could be 350-years-old and the oldest in Toronto.
The tree stands in the backyard of a home on Coral Gable Drive, near Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West. It's now so large that it is threatening the structural integrity of the house.
CBC Toronto reported in April that the current owner was thinking about cutting the tree down.
Recently, 6-year-old Sophia Maiolo launched a fundraising campaign that's raised more than $700 for the cause. Celebrity gardener Mark Cullen has also pledged to donate $100,000 to help the city purchase the property.
That money could be important, as council's decision also says 50 per cent of the cost should be covered by private donors.
City staff have been asked to present a report on the feasibility of buying the home by July.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.