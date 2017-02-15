Protesters blasted the city's spending choices and smashed a piñata shaped like the Gardiner Expressway, but Mayor John Tory is defending this year's budget.

Tory called the financial plan in front of city council "a budget we can be proud of" on Wednesday, as the entire city council began two planned days of debate.

The mayor says this year's $10.5 billion budget maintains service in several key areas while injecting new money for the TTC and Toronto Community Housing.

But the protesters behind the rally — who represented a number of different groups — questioned how the mayor can justify spending some $2.3 billion on rebuilding the aging Gardiner Expressway in the future while cutting, or not making larger investments, in areas like shelter services.

"We think there are better ways to build our city than building expensive Gardiner Expressways," said Jessica Bell, from the TTC Riders group.

"There are a whole lot of services that need funding right now."

Street nurse and activist Cathy Crowe also blasted several small cuts, including a proposal to have 10 fewer shelter staff.

"This is a bitter budget," Crowe said.

Several city councillors have vowed to attack those cuts at Wednesday's meeting, but first council will set the property tax rate. This year's budget calls for a two per cent increase, or some $92 more per year for the average home.

City staff confirmed that Toronto has held its property tax increase at or below the rate of inflation for 15 out of the last 19 years, and has some of the lowest average property tax rates in the GTA.

City manager says budget is 'neutral'

With the public gallery close to full, city manager Peter Wallace ran through the budget, deeming it: "Neutral all the way around."

Wallace reiterated his warning that this year's budget is heavily reliant on the Municipal Land Transfer Tax (MLTT), which can be "volatile." While Toronto's hot housing market has sent proceeds from the MLTT soaring, Wallace warned that money could go up or down in the future.

The city now has two options, Wallace said: consider changing the services it provides, or find more revenue to pay for those services.