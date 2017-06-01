A 32-year-old man has been charged with three counts of mischief endangering life after cinderblocks were tossed into traffic from Highway 401 overpasses in suburban Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a tip from the public led to the arrest of the man, whose name hasn't been released.

"My thanks to the public and to the media for bringing this matter to a very quick end," said Schmidt. "Had this continued, it would have only been a matter of time before someone would have gotten killed."

On Sunday, a cinderblock wrapped in a bag was thrown onto Highway 401 from the Progress Avenue overpass in Scarborough. It crashed through the roof of a moving vehicle.

Two more cinderblocks were thrown Wednesday — one from Highway 401 onto Yonge Street and another from the Warden Avenue overpass onto the 401.

The man is due for a bail hearing Thursday morning at Toronto's Old City Hall.