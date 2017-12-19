Peel Regional Police are looking for two men after a CIBC branch in Brampton was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday morning.

One shot was fired but no one was injured.

Const. Bancroft Wright, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said police received a call about the robbery at the CIBC branch in the area of Conestoga Drive and Bovaird Drive East at about 11 a.m.

The robbery rattled employees and Peel Regional Paramedics are on the scene trying to calm the staff, he said.

"At this point, it's an ongoing investigation. There were a number of individuals in the bank," Wright said.

Police won't say how much was taken

Police said the two thieves, one of whom was carrying a gun, entered the financial institution and fired one shot. They obtained "property" from the bank but Wright declined to say what exactly that was and how much.

The men fled on foot. Wright said it is not clear if a getaway vehicle was waiting nearby in the area.

Eight schools were placed under a hold and secure as a precautionary measure, but the hold and secure at each of the schools has been lifted.

Four Peel District School Board schools were affected: Heart Lake Secondary, Conestoga Public School, Arnott Charlton Public School and Westervelts Corners Public School. The schools said a letter will be sent home to parents about the incident.

Four Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board schools were affected: Notre Dame Secondary School, St. Leonard Elementary School, St. Joachim Elementary School and St. Cecilia Elementary School.

Canine unit searching for clues

Investigators from Peel police's central robbery unit are still on scene. Peel police's canine unit is also searching the area. Officers are scanning bank surveillance camera footage.

The suspects are described as two black men between the ages of 20 and 30. One is believed to be carrying a gun. No other details, such as clothing, were available.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses in the area who may have seen the robbery or anything suspicious after the incident.