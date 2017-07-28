As community concern grows for their welfare, Toronto police say they have yet to determine if there is a link between the two recent disappearances of men in the Church and Wellesley area.

Andrew Kinsman, 49, and Selim Esen, 44, went missing in June and April, respectively.

Police said in a press release on Friday that they are setting up a dedicated team of officers to investigate the disappearances full time.

They also said that connections between the two men, as well as possible connections to three other men who disappeared in the area between 2010 and 2012, are "being considered."

"Out of character" for both men

Kinsman, a Cabbagetown resident with deep roots in Toronto's LGBT community, went missing at the end of June.

At the time, a team composed of police and concerned neighbours underwent a far-ranging search for Kinsman, who is described by friends as responsible and unlikely to go anywhere without alerting others.

Police on bicycles joined in a far-reaching search for Andrew Kinsman in the days after he was last seen at his Cabbagetown home. (CBC)

Police say that it is also out of character for Esen to have gone months without contacting any family or friends.

Esen was last seen in mid-April in the Bloor and Yonge area. Both his and Kinsman's disappearance are considered suspicious.

The police press release also notes that both men were active on social media dating applications.

Police to attend public meeting

Kinsman's disappearance triggered wide-scale concern and the establishment of a community Facebook page to share information.

A public meeting is planned for Tuesday, August 1 at The 519 LGBT community centre to discuss the community's "growing concerns about Toronto's missing 2LGBTQA individuals."

Police will be present at the meeting to answer questions.