Some residents of apartment buildings in Toronto's Church and Wellesley area say they don't feel safe due to escalating security concerns in their hallways and stairwells.

Tyler Couperus has rented a suite at 92 Carlton St. since it was built in 2009. He has complained to Mayor John Tory and Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam about vehicle break-ins, squatters in stairwells and urine in hallways.

"I just feel like I'm going in a circle," he told CBC Toronto. "[Management] doesn't take any of this seriously."

Tyler Couperus says squatters in the stairwells at 92 Carlton St. leave behind discarded needles and garbage. (Submitted by Tyler Couperus)

The 110-unit Toronto Community Housing (TCH) building is regarded as one of the nicest affordable housing properties in the city, but in the last year Couperus says he's noticed a decline.

"It has gotten really, really bad, to the point where someone was sleeping outside my door, urinated all over my door," he explained.

"Security treated it as a joke and the police never showed up."

TCH spokesperson Bruce Malloch says they have taken appropriate action.

"We deal with incidents discovered during patrols and in response to tenant calls," he said in an email.

'You don't ever feel safe'

But Couperus says "management has been absolutely just horrible, just horrendous to deal with" after his vehicle was broken into a fourth time in October in the building's parking garage.

"It's very frustrating and it's scary because you don't ever feel safe," he said.

"Every day, I go down to my car and I have a mini panic attack. I'm like, 'Is someone going to be breaking into my car or sleeping in my car?'"

He believes intruders may have been able to access the parking garage despite the building's front entrance being equipped with an electronic door locking system that can only be opened by a key fob. Couperus says this is the only secure point in the building.

"Right when you walk in the front door of the building, there is a stairwell that gives you access to every single floor of the building," he explained.

Couperus says his SUV has been broken into four times in the building's parking garage. (Submitted by Tyler Couperus)

Henry Dyck, neighbourhood supervisor for Toronto Police Service's 51 Division, confirmed in an email that officers have been called to 92 Carlton St. "on numerous occasions" but the service is "not receiving an unusually high number of calls for service from these buildings."

TCH confirmed the building also has surveillance cameras and special constables from its community safety unit making regular visits.

But Couperus says this isn't enough.

"I did not know I was going to encounter any of these issues or else I would have never moved in."

Instead, he is calling for more secure access points, — including the entrance to the parking garage and main floor doors to the stairwells.

Malloch told CBC Toronto TCH has recently invested in measures to ensure the safety of the building in response to tenants' complaints.

"Security patrols have been increased, particularly in stairwells," he said. "[We have] painted the stairwells and common areas to increase visibility and installed additional locks and dead bolts in the building."

Village Green Apartments

CBC Toronto reported on similar concerns about security last month at the nearby Village Green Apartments.

Residents at the three-building complex located between Alexander and Maitland streets near Church Street say they no longer feel safe due to a slew of break-ins and squatters in the stairwells.

Matthew McLaughlin, who has lived in 40 Alexander Street for eight years, says "security needs to be upped" because he's noticed a rise in intruders and discarded syringes since June.

Tenants have recently been documenting encounters with squatters in the stairwells at Village Green Apartments. They've been raising concerns about security with the property manager since June. (Submitted by Matthew McLaughlin)

Greenrock Property Management Limited says they've made every effort to ensure security at the residence, such as adding 112 security cameras, increasing outdoor lighting and an updated landscaping plan that cleared trees and bushes that people could hide behind.

"We made a great investment into the safety of the buildings, but the reality is people are still sneaking in," Taylor previously told CBC Toronto.

Residents have also raised concerns about security at Village Green Apartments in the Church and Wellesley area. (Google Maps)

Police enhance neighbourhood presence

Dyck, with Toronto police, notes a rise in squatters may be a seasonal issue linked to colder weather.

"I would expect some increase in the number of complaints from residents about illicit drug use and trespassing in buildings," he said.

Toronto police assigned four "dedicated" officers this fall who are solely responsible for patrolling the Church and Wellesley and St. Jamestown areas. According to the Church Wellesley Neighbourhood Association (CWNA), the move is a result of its advocacy, alongside Wong-Tam and the Church-Wellesley Village BIA, over the last three years.

"First responders will now be people who know the area, know the residents, know the community fabric," Wong-Tam said.

Not unique to Church-Wellesley: councillor

Security concerns in rental buildings aren't unique to the Church and Wellesley area, and are 'part of a much larger issue," she explained.

"We haven't seen the services grow with people who are street involved or homeless, and we also haven't seen the same type of drug prevention or harm reduction programs increase with the type of new drugs that are on the street," she said.

Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam says apartment building security issues isn't unique to the Church and Wellesley area. (John Rieti/CBC)

Wong-Tam says residents have told her "property managers aren't doing enough" to enhance safety.

"If they secure their buildings the way condominiums secure their buildings, you probably won't be hearing the same complaints."

Most private condominiums have a 24-hour concierge and security guards patrolling the property to keep non-residents out.

But residents also have an obligation not to let people they don't know into their buildings, Wong-Tam says.

"There are a lot of pro-active, creative and intelligent measures that residents and property owners can take to avoid what may be a bigger problem down the road," she said.

She also proposes building staff need proper training to deal with intruders who are facing homelessness, mental health or drug issues.