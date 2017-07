Toronto police have charged a church volunteer with sexual assault in connection with several alleged incidents over the past year.

Investigators say Phuoc Van, 64, was a volunteer at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church on Annette Street near Keele Street. Police believe Van sexually assaulted four victims between the ages of 12 and 21 at church-related events.

He is now facing seven charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

He appeared in court last Friday.