Employees with the Canadian Hearing Society have launched strike action.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says management rejected all of the union's proposals and the 227 employees had no choice.

The union says the two sides met over the weekend with a mediator, but couldn't reach a deal.

#CUPE 2073 Cdn Hearing Society workers fighting 4 fairness. Province-wide strike March 6. Picket locations to follow #onlab #canlab #onpoli pic.twitter.com/FM5OBSwFkH — @CUPEOntario

The unionized workers include counsellors, literacy instructors, audiologists, speech language pathologists and interpreters.

They work at 24 Canadian Hearing Society offices across Ontario.